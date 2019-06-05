PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Tuesday after police say he attempted to run from officers by jumping onto MAX tracks in northeast Portland.
Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the Hollywood Transit Station to assist TriMet personnel who contacted a man without proof of fare. Officers learned the man had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Police said the suspect backed away from officers as they approached him and jumped onto the MAX tracks. He then ran toward Interstate 84.
Officers were able to take the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Travis Michael Collins, into custody on the tracks. Police said officers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) are assisting with the investigation.
Collins was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, interfering with public transportation, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, and the outstanding felony warrant.
Police said an arriving MAX train was momentarily interrupted during the arrest.
