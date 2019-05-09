LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted felon was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he ran from officers and hid along the Lincoln City beachfront area before being located by a K9.
Just before 1 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a white 2000 Subaru sedan for a traffic violation in the area of Highway 101 and the D River Wayside State Park.
The driver of the Subaru pulled over and stopped. The officer contacted the driver and identified him as Jacob Ivan Sutter, 27, of Lincoln City.
Police said the officer conducted a wants and driver's license check on Sutter, which showed that his driver's license was suspended for a violation. The officer also learned there was an active felony warrant for Sutter's arrest for a probation violation for second-degree burglary and stalking.
As that information was being dispatched over the radio, police said Sutter jumped out of his vehicle and fled northbound on foot.
The officer did not immediately pursue, but provided responding officers a description of Sutter and where he was heading. Sutter was seen crossing the D River and continued northbound behind the Sea Gypsy motel.
Additional officers, along with Lincoln County deputies, an Oregon State Police trooper, and sheriff's K9 Nix and her Handler, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.
K9 Nix began tracking Sutter behind hotels and along the beachfront area.
Police said K9 Nix located Sutter hiding in thick brush about 20 feet up an embankment. Sutter complied with verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident.
Sutter was booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of misdemeanor eluding on foot, third-degree escape, and on the felony warrant for probation violation. He was also cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
