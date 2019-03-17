SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A wanted man was arrested Saturday after police say he stole a patrol car and barricaded himself inside a home in Salem.
Salem police say at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer attempted to make contact with 30-year-old Jessie Guajardo, who was known to have felony warrants out for his arrest, but he ran away.
The officer then got out of their patrol car and pursued Guajardo on foot, but lost sight of him.
Police say Guajardo made his way back to the original location where the officer had first attempted contact with him and stole the officer’s patrol car.
Police found the car abandoned near 23rd Street Southeast and Simpson Street Southeast.
During their investigation, officers determined that Guajardo was inside a home in the 2200 block of Simpson Street Southeast. They say Guajardo was held up inside the home and refusing to surrender.
Police say because of Guajardo’s extensive criminal history, the Salem Police SWAT Team was called to the scene.
Within minutes of the SWAT team arriving, Guajardo exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.
Police say the stolen patrol car was not damaged and all equipment was accounted for.
Guajardo was booked into the Marion County Jail for his felony warrants and on new charges from Saturday’s incident, which included unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude (both felony and misdemeanor), theft I, and trespass in the first degree.
