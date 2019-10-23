Police: Wanted man in stolen pickup rammed patrol car, arrested after standoff in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man in a stolen pickup rammed a patrol car before he was arrested following an hour-long standoff, according to police.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Commercial Street Southeast at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Randy Lloyd Hoge, 38, was in a parking lot in a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Officers attempted to block him in, but police said Hoge used the pickup to ram a patrol car. The crash caused significant damage to both cars.
Hoge then made statements that he was armed and wanted to be shot by police, according to officers.
Officers negotiated with Hoge, and the SWAT team was called out.
After an hour, Hoge surrendered and was taken into custody on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, assault on a public safety officer and felon in possession of a firearm.
Hoge was not injured. One officer sustained minor injuries in the crash.
