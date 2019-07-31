PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man with a warrant who was carrying a gun, ammunition and a crossbow was arrested during a TriMet ride fare mission in northeast Portland.
Officers assigned to the Transit Police Division were conducting the operation at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast 60th MAX station.
During the mission, officers contacted 23-year-old Joan Manjarrez-Quintero as he left the train. Manjarrez-Quintero had not purchased a ride fare, according to police, and then lied about his identity when inspectors tried to give him a ticket.
Police learned Manjarrez-Quintero had a warrant for his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Multnomah County.
Officers said he was carrying a Taurus .357 Magnum revolver, a handheld crossbow and a box of .22LR ammunition.
Manjarrez-Quintero was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on his warrant and a new charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police reported this is the third firearm the Transit Police Division has recovered from a wanted suspect in the last two months and “highlights the great partnership between TriMet employees and the police.”
The Transit Police Division is a multi-agency partnership involving agencies from the following agencies:
* Portland Police Bureau
* Beaverton Police Department
* Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
* Gresham Police Department
* Hillsboro Police Department
* Lake Oswego Police Department
* Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
* Milwaukie Police Department
* Oregon City Police Department
* Port of Portland Police Department
* Tigard Police Department
* Tualatin Police Department
* Washington County Sheriff's Office
