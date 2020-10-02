LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A wanted suspect was shot and killed by an officer during a foot chase in Longview.
Longview Street Crimes detectives attempted to arrest a suspect who had a warrant for his arrest at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the suspect ran away from officers, so they used less-lethal means in an attempt to capture him. Officers said those measures were not successful and the suspect continued running away.
“At some point during the foot pursuit at least one officer fired his weapon striking the suspect,” according to a statement from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the suspect – who has only been identified as a 33-year-old white man – was armed with a firearm that was recovered at the scene.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No officers were injured.
Investigators continued to process the scene near 14th Avenue and Cypress Street on Friday evening. Roads were closed to traffic in the area.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team will be investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video of this situation is asked to contact investigators via the Cowlitz County sheriff’s Office.
No further details were released Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
