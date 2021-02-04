PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a suspect who shot at a tow truck driver then stole his vehicle in northeast Portland late Wednesday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 800 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Police said an investigation revealed a tow truck driver found a vehicle parked in the manager's spot of an apartment complex. As he was picking up the vehicle onto the tow truck, the suspect confronted him and shot at him.
The tow truck driver's leg was grazed by the bullet.
Police said the suspect got into the tow truck and took off. The tow truck was located abandoned in the street at Northeast 120th and Northeast Davis.
Officers, along with a K-9, searched for the suspect, but did not locate anyone.
A suspect description was not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
