Police: Wanted Woodburn shooting suspect arrested after pointing gun at another woman

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A wanted Woodburn shooting suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a woman followed by a SWAT situation, according to police.
The Marion County SWAT team responded to the 700 block of Harrison Street just after midnight Friday.
Officers received information that Rodolfo Silva, 27, was armed with a gun and had threatened a woman inside a home. Silva was wanted for a separate shooting on Nov. 22 on the 1300 block of West Hayes Street.
In that case, a 35-year-old woman was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Early Monday morning, the victim was able to leave the home and call police. Several other people managed to leave, as well, and officers learned Silva may have fallen asleep inside the home.
SWAT team members arrested Silva. Police said Silva suffered minor injuries when he was caught by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9. He was treated at the hospital.
Police said Silva was armed with a loaded .38 caliber revolver at the time of his arrest. The gun was seized and will be compared to other shooting investigations.
The Woodburn Police Department has been investigation two shootings at the same location on the 1300 block of West Hayes Street. Another suspect was arrested in connection with the other shooting and investigators said there is no indication the shootings were connected.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.