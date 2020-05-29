CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are warning the public of counterfeit oxycodone pills being sold in Clark County.
Police say they have recently responded to several calls involving drug overdoses with some resulting in deaths.
Officers believe the counterfeit oxycodone pills are laced with fentanyl are likely being purchased illicitly and not through a pharmacy.
Vancouver police advises people to beware of taking any prescription medication that were not purchased from a pharmacy or that has not been prescribed to them.
