WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two possible stranger danger incidents that happened in the Cedar Hills area.
Police said the first incident happened on the morning of Sept. 5.
A middle school student reported that a man driving a white van pulled up next to her near Southwest Butner Road and Southwest Spring Lane. The man asked the girl if she need a ride to school and the girl told the man "no" then continued to walk to school.
According to police, the girl reported seeing the white van several more times as she walked to school. The girl later told her parents about the incident and they reported it to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The second incident happened on Sept. 14 near Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Park Way.
Police said a middle school student reported that a man in a red Ford pickup yelled at her in an attempt to get her into his vehicle.
According to police, the girl found a trusted adult and then told her parents and school about what happened. The incident was then reported to police.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the vehicle.
Police said they do not have any suspects identified at this time.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious vehicles to Washington County Dispatch at 503-629-0111.
