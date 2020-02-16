Police: Warrant served in burglary ring investigation; Guns, cash, marijuana seized

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say investigators with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit (NOC) seized guns, drugs and money as they work to break up a burglary ring.
Police say NOC served the warrant in Salem on Friday based on investigations into multiple burglaries of marijuana businesses throughout Oregon and southwest Washington.
Officers recovered 16 guns, $33,000 in cash, 30 pounds of marijuana, six bounds of butane honey oil, three pounds of tools used for burglaries, and clothing and products taken from several of the affected businesses.
Arrests have not been announced at this time because the investigation is ongoing. NOC was assisted by the Salem Police Department Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team.
