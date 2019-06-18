WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A woman stabbed multiple times at a Washougal apartment died at the hospital Tuesday morning.
Police identified the woman as Linda Burdick, 49, of Washougal. It was also confirmed that she was the wife to the suspect, Robert Burdick, 56, of Washougal.
Robert is now facing charges of first-degree murder.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of West Lookout Ridge Drive.
Police said a man called 9-1-1 and said he was armed with two butcher knives and was holding a woman hostage. The man reportedly told 9-1-1 dispatch, "I want you guys to come here and shoot me."
When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a woman in a third-story apartment window who was yelling for help. Police said a man came up behind her, holding a large knife, and pulled her away from the window.
Officers rushed up to the apartment and forced their way inside.
Police said officers found Robert inside the apartment and he immediately complied.
Linda was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was unresponsive. Police said she transported to an area hospital where she was taken into surgery.
Tuesday evening, police said Linda died at the hospital following her surgery for her injuries.
"My boyfriend said he saw someone being pulled out on a stretcher, and then we woke up and look at the news on the feed online and saw what happened," said McKenna Wale, who lives in the same apartment complex.
Wale told FOX 12 that despite their units sharing a wall, she only met Burdock once.
"They kind of stood off to themselves. Anytime that we had the dogs out, he would go back in his house," Wale said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Washougal police detectives at 360-835-8701.
