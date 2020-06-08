PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers seized several weapons on Sunday that were related to downtown demonstrations, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At around 1:41 a.m., officers began investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Northwest Couch Street and contacted a person believed to be involved in the burglary.
During the investigation, police said officers saw that the man was in possession of an umbrella with a knife blade attached to the end. According to police, the man stated he got the umbrella at the demonstration that occurred Saturday evening in the downtown area.
Officers seized the umbrella as evidence.
Just after 3 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of Southwest Taylor Street.
Police said officers saw a gun inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. The gun was later determined to be a replica handgun.
Several items, including a bat and makeshift weapons, were also found inside the vehicle.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dakota Lathrop, 21, had concealed a spring-assisted knife in his pocket.
During the investigation, officers learned that Lathrop had been part of the nightly demonstrations.
Lathrop was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.
While the majority of the demonstrations have remained peaceful, some criminal activity has occurred.
The Portland Police Bureau is encouraging community members' tips on criminal activity. People who see a crime in progress are ask to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Anyone with information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.