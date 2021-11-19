Police: Wet weather conditions likely cause of deadly crash on I-5 near Fremont Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was killed in a crash near the Fremont Bridge Thursday evening, and investigators believe the cause of the crash is linked to wet weather conditions.
Just before 8 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on northbound Interstate 5, just north of the Fremont Bridge. Officers arrived and found the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck dead.
Another involved driver, a man driving a Kenworth semi-truck with a trailer, and several witnesses remained at the scene to speak with officers during the investigation.
Police said a reconstructionist with the Major Crash Team believes the driver of the Ford was driving north on Interstate 405, merging onto I-5 north, when he hit a pool of water about four inches deep. The Ford swerved to the right, hit the outside barrier, then slid toward the center lane of I-5, where it was hit by the Kenworth semi-truck.
Police said the Kenworth driver stopped as soon as he could, but the impact killed the driver of the Ford. The name of the driver killed is not being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503 823-2103. Please reference case number 21-323356.