WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) - The wife of a man who was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute was arrested in connection to his murder on Wednesday.
Portland police said they arrested Nancy L. Crampton Brophy, 68, at her Washington County home in connection to the murder of 63-year-old Daniel C. Brophy.
The investigation began on Saturday, June 2, at 8:30 a.m., when officers responded to the report of a shooting with one person injured at the Oregon Culinary Institute, located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the victim inside the building. Medics said they performed life saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
Crampton Brophy was taken to jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should contact Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or Darren.Posey@portlandoregon.gov.
