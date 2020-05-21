GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police and wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear that was spotted near homes in Gresham on Thursday.
The adult black bear was seen near Red Sunset Park in Gresham.
Earlier, Gresham police were asking people to stay away from the area south of Stark Street between Southeast Cleveland Drive and Southeast Hogan Road north of 20th Avenue.
Oregon State Police also responded.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unclear where the bear went.
At about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said their agency and Gresham police had cleared for other priority calls.
The sheriff’s office says the bear was last seen in the area near Northeast 239th Place and Northeast Glisan Street.
If people spot the bear, they’re asked to report it and stay a safe distance away.
