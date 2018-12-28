MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A Willamina woman was arrested Friday night in connection to a possible intimidation crime caught on camera in McMinnville.
39-year-old Amber Rocco was arrested just before 8 p.m. and is facing two counts of intimidation in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of harassment.
Officers with the McMinnville Police Department arrested Rocco after they say she was caught on camera with a knife yelling racial slurs during a confrontation.
The charge of intimidation is considered a hate crime in Oregon.
Officers say they were called out to a parking lot in the 600 block of Northeast Highway 99W at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 to reports of a disturbance involving people in two vehicles. When officers arrived, those people were no longer at the scene.
Two days later, police talked to Emora Roberson, the woman who captured video of the incident.
She posted the video on Facebook, saying it started when the other woman became upset that they had “parked crooked.” She also wrote, “Racism is alive and here right where we live.”
Video was not posted showing how the incident began. Roberson told FOX 12 the woman slapped and spit on someone in her group, before pulling out the knife.
The video starts with the other woman holding a knife and screaming about self-defense, followed by profanity and racial slurs. Roberson said the woman also slammed the door on her foot.
A man involved in the confrontation can be heard threatening the woman holding the knife. The video ends with that woman yelling “See what (expletive) happens,” followed by another racial slur.
McMinnville police said they received information from several uninvolved people about the video after it was posted on social media.
Rocco was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail. Her bail is set at $55,000.
UPDATE - police have arrested the woman connected to that racist rant. 39-year-old Amber Rocco, a Willamina resident is facing charges of intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment & menacing. Much more tonight at 10. @MacPolice #fox12 pic.twitter.com/UpLCkq1It1— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 29, 2018
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Grand Ronde Tribal Police assisted the McMinville Police Department in Rocco’s arrest Friday night.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Officer Rob Harmon at Rob.harmon@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
