PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Old Town Chinatown area early Friday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located evidence of gunfire.
Police said officers also located a window at a deli that was shot out.
No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been located at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
