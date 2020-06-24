MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Monday after police say she called a man a racial slur and brandished a knife during an argument at a bar in Monmouth.
At around 1:42 p.m., officers responded to Jack's Pub, located at 423 Main Street East, on the report of a disturbance involving an armed subject.
The 911 caller said a woman brandished a knife after an argument about social distancing, according to police.
Officers arrived to the scene and began interviewing the victim, suspect and witnesses.
Police said the victim stated the suspect called him a racial slur multiple times and pulled a knife from her pocket.
According to police, a Swiss Army knife was taken into evidence.
The suspect, identified as Tamara Lynn Happe, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of first-degree bias crime and menacing. She was booked into the Polk County Jail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
