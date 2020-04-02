TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect accused of killing a man in a Tigard hotel was taken into custody in Snohomish County, Washington, according to police.
Danielle Ann Morin, 46, is accused of killing Brian Patrick Lowes, 61, of Nehalem.
Lowes was found dead in a hotel room at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Tigard on March 6. An autopsy determined Lowes died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators said he checked in at the hotel early that morning. Hotel staff members later found his body.
Morin was arrested in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday. She is currently in custody at the King County Jail, awaiting extradition to Oregon.
No further details were released about the ongoing investigation, including a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tigard Police Department at 503-718-COPS or tips@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.