PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Friday after police say she crashed a motorcycle, stole a responding officer’s baton and then used it to assault him.
Just after 5 p.m., police say an East Precinct officer was on his way to assist another officer on a separate emergency call.
The officer was driving on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near Southeast 118th Avenue with the police lights and siren activated, according to police.
Police say a motorcycle rider increased their speed instead of pulling over to the right to allow the police vehicle to get around. The motorcyclist then lost control and crashed the motorcycle.
The officer pulled over to help, but the motorcyclist started to run away. The officer tried to take the motorcyclist into custody and a struggle ensued.
Police say the suspect tried to grab the officer’s Taser but wasn’t able to.
However, the suspect was able to steal the officer’s expandable baton. According to police, the suspect then used the baton to assault the officer while he deployed his Taser at her, but the Taser was ineffective.
Another arriving officer deployed a Taser at the suspect and it was effective, allowing them to take her into custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital by police vehicle and was treated and released.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Angela L. Dunson, was transported to hospital and treated for injuries she sustained during the motorcycle crash and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Dunson faces charges of attempted assault in the second degree, assault on a public safety officer, robbery in the third degree, unlawful use of a weapon, escape in the third degree, interfering with a police officer, attempting to elude by vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, reckless driving, and providing false information to a police officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
