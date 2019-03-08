CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested after police say she led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashed into the Willamette River early Friday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious woman in the 5300 block of Southwest Sequoia Drive.
As officers responded to the scene, police said the caller reported that the suspicious woman had stolen a pickup truck from a neighbor, damaged a fence and left the area toward Southwest Borland Road.
Officers located the stolen pickup truck on Southwest Stafford Road and followed it to northbound Interstate 205.
When officers activated their lights and sirens, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began, according to police. The pursuit continued along I-205 until the suspect driver left the freeway at Exit 9 toward Oregon City.
Police said the suspect driver continued into Jon Storm Park, which is a dead end street ending at a marina along the Willamette River. The suspect then drove down an embankment and into the river.
The suspect exited the truck and began swimming in the river.
Officers took the suspect, identified as Kyla Marie Byrd, into the custody as she reached the dock of the marina.
Officers at the scene learned a dog was still inside the mostly submerged truck. The dog was swimming in the water of the cab using an air pocket to breathe, according to police.
Officers rescued the dog, and it was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic to be evaluated, but police said he appears to be OK.
Byrd was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felony elude, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.