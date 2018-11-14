PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for firing off a handgun after an argument in northeast Portland.
Portland police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue around 4:55 p.m. on the report of a disturbance involving gunfire.
Police said during the investigation, officers learned the disturbance occurred moments earlier in the 8200 block of Northeast Alberta Street.
Officers arrived where the disturbance reportedly occurred and contacted the person who reportedly discharged a firearm.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was found and taken inside the suspect's residence.
Officers said they believed an argument occurred between the resident of a home in the 8200 block of Northeast Alberta Street and the man who contacted police.
The homeowner confronted the victim regarding a parked car and also alleged the victim was trespassing, according to police.
During the argument the homeowner reportedly discharged a firearm.
After the handgun was fired, the victim drove away from the scene and called police.
The suspect, identified as Susan A. Dowiasz, 71, was booked in jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of reckless endangering, discharge firearm in the city and menacing.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.