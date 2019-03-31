Police: Woman arrested after pointing replica gun at security guards near Portland Saturday Market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday arrested a woman they say pointed a replica gun at two security guards near the Portland Saturday Market.
According to police, at 2:17 p.m., an officer was on patrol near Skidmore Fountain in the Old Town area when she was flagged down about a woman pointing a gun at two uniformed security guards.
Other officers responded and found a person matching the suspect’s description at Southwest Second Avenue and West Burnside Street.
Police say officers challenged the suspect, but she was not cooperative. They were able to arrest her after a brief struggle. They also found a realistic-looking BB pistol in her bag and seized it as evidence.
Joelle M. Bostick, 32, was booked into jail on charges of menacing (two counts), interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and resisting arrest.
