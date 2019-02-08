PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after shooting at a vehicle that was being driven away in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and gunfire on the 9000 block of Southeast Flavel Street at 4:06 p.m. Thursday.
Arriving officers said a woman matching the suspect’s description walked out of a home and was arrested.
Investigators said Lena Thi Son, 31, fired a gun at a vehicle that was being driven away from the area.
No victim has come forward in this case.
Son was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff McGuire at 503-823-4106 or jeff.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.
