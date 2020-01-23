OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she intentionally started a fire at a car dealership in Oregon City.
At around 5 a.m., Oregon City police and Clackamas Fire responded to a fire at Lithia Subaru, located at 1404 Main Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
Police said the fire was ruled an arson.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jessie Kay Miskill, was located nearby and arrested, according to police.
Miskill was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and a probation violation warrant.
A simple google of her name shows her as a previous inmate in Clackamas jail for meth possession.
