Police: Woman arrested after stealing pickup truck from dealership in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested shortly after she stole a pickup truck from a dealership, according to the Tigard Police Department.
Just after 10 a.m., police said the suspect stole a Ford F-350 from a dealership on Southwest Pacific Highway and Southwest Hall Boulevard. Officers responded and searched the area.
Police said an officer found the stolen truck in a commercial parking lot about two miles away and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect took off. The truck was located again in King City, where the suspect was found and arrested.
The suspect, identified by police as Taylor McDaniel, was charged with theft and attempt to elude. She was also cited on an outstanding arrest warrant from Marion County.
Police said the stolen truck was recovered and the suspect was arrested all within a span of about 25 minutes.
