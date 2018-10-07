OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing charges after police say she tried to kidnap a baby from a Shari’s restaurant in Oregon City.
According to Oregon City Police, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shari’s off Beavercreek Road.
Police say Pauline Gaines tried to grab a baby and threatened the family if they didn’t let her have the infant.
Officers believe Gaines was having a mental health crisis and thought the baby was her own.
Police say the family managed to keep Gaines from the baby and she was arrested while she tried to leave the restaurant.
Gaines is facing several charges, including attempted kidnapping and parole violation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
