LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after police say she led them on a short car chase and foot pursuit in Lincoln City.
Just before 3 a.m., officers attempted to stop a black Honda for expired registration in the area of Highway 101 near Northwest 21st Street. When officers activated their emergency lights, the driver sped off south on the highway before turning onto Northwest 15th Street.
Police said officers pursued the Honda through area side streets until it turned into a dead end parking lot off of Northwest 16th Street.
The driver, identified as Shannon Uretta Thomas, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers chased after Thomas and caught up to her near Northwest 18th Street.
Thomas was taken into custody at Taser point, but the Taser was not deployed, according to police.
During an investigation, police determined that Thomas' driver's license was suspended and she did not have any insurance for the Honda.
Thomas was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of driving while suspended - misdemeanor, felony eluding, and misdemeanor eluding. She was also issued a citation for driving while uninsured.
