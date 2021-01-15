PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman accused of attacking a person in southeast Portland Wednesday night has been identified.
Portland police said Lakecia Unique Dean, 33, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for an incident in the 100 block of Southeast 146th Avenue.
Officers responded to a shooting report and found a crime scene in a nearby apartment. They also found a victim who had been assaulted. A woman, identified as Dean on Friday, was detained at the scene.
Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and they are expected to make a full recovery.
The shooting call was one of several police responded to in an 11-hour span on Portland’s east side between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.
Dean faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
