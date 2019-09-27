PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested for chasing several school kids with a lighter in southeast Portland as they waited for the bus.
On Friday morning, Portland police officers responded to a report of a woman chasing young people away from their school bus stop in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Boise Street.
Police said two officers in the area saw the suspect and attempted to talked to her.
She briefly ran from them but was quickly arrested, according to police.
Officers determined that she had a barbecue-style lighter that she had been chasing the kids with.
Police said the kids were middle-school aged. There were no reported injuries.
The suspect, Maryann R. Vernieri, 31, of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
