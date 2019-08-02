Police: Woman arrested for DUI after hitting, killing motorcyclist in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A woman was arrested for DUI after police say she hit and killed a motorcyclist in Vancouver Friday afternoon.
According to police, the crash occurred near Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast Vancouver Mall Way just before 2 p.m.
Investigators say the 60-year-old woman was driving a four-door sedan east on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and hit the 21-year-old motorcyclist while they were stopped at a traffic signal. The force of the collision pushed the motorcycle into the rear of a pickup that was also stopped at the traffic signal and ejected the motorcyclist from the bike, according to law enforcement.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman in the sedan was not hurt, and the pickup driver was treated for minor injuries, police say. The woman in the sedan is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI.
Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours while law enforcement was on scene. The Vancouver Police Department continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
