TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a driver who caused a huge mess in the Tigard area early Friday morning.
The Tigard Police Department told FOX 12 that a caller reported a suspected DUII driver near Southwest McDonald Street and Southwest 97th Avenue.
The caller also reported that they were nearly hit by part of the vehicle's tire that blew and was on fire.
Police said the driver crashed near SW McDonald and SW Hall Boulevard at around 3:56 a.m.
The driver reportedly hit a fence, and that crash caused yard debris to hit the back slider window of a home.
The vehicle then went through a second fence, hit a home and took out part of a wall.
Police said the vehicle then went through a third fence and ended up on a retaining wall between two homes.
The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Davina Lyn Vongsaravanh, fled from the scene.
.@TigardPolice say a driver crashed into this fence, before hitting a house and landing on a retaining wall between two homes. This is near SW McDonald St. & Hall Blvd. Police say the driver ran off after the crash @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nuQxoHD5hZ— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 13, 2019
Officers later located Vongsaravanh in the same neighborhood. She was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - meth, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and hit and run.
Police said the homes were all occupied at the time, but no one was hurt.
