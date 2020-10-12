Police: Woman arrested for hitting husband with baseball bat, firing shot in Corvallis apartment

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis woman was arrested after hitting her husband with a baseball bat and firing a shot that went into a neighboring apartment, according to police.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 750 block of Southwest C Avenue at 8:14 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said they determined a verbal argument “regarding the state of their marriage” escalated into a physical confrontation.
Police said Acacia Morin, 23, of Corvallis, struck the man with her fists and then with a baseball bat.
Morin then got a handgun and became entangled with her husband as he moved to defend himself from the gun, according to investigators.
Police said during the struggle, Morin fired the gun one time. The shot went through a wall of the apartment and into “close proximity” of a neighbor who was sitting on a couch in his apartment.
The bullet then struck another wall and was later recovered by officers.
After firing the shot, the suspect left the home, vandalized her husband’s vehicle and drove away in her own vehicle.
Morin was later found by detectives and arrested on charges of second-degree assault domestic violence, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and first-degree attempted assault.
She was booked into the Benton County Jail.
The Corvallis Police Department spelled the suspect’s name as Acacia, however the Benton County Jail spelled it Akacia.
