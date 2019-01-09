Police: Woman arrested for murder in shooting death of boyfriend in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested on the charge of murder after her boyfriend was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Salem home.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polo Court Southeast at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
April Gamblin was found at the scene with injuries. She directed police into the home, where officers located the body of 32-year-old Joshua Tate.
An autopsy confirmed Tate died of a gunshot wound.
Gamblin was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.
Investigators said Gamblin and Tate had been in a domestic relationship for a number of years.
No other details were released about the investigation, including a possible motive or information about Gamblin’s injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.