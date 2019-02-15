GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police said they have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Gresham Thursday afternoon.
At around 1 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of Southeast 187th Avenue.
One person was found dead at the scene. The person who was killed has not yet been identified.
Police said 23-year-old Schwanna Waters was arrested following an investigation.
Waters was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
According to police, detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
