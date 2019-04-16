GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning after officers responded to the report of a car prowler in Gresham.
Just after 5 a.m., officers were called out to a condo complex, located on the 200 block of Southwest Florence Avenue.
Police said a man was seen prowling around the laundry room and vehicles in a parking lot at the complex.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 31-year-old Raychel Phillippi inside a stolen car.
The man, who was reportedly a passenger in the stolen car, fled from the scene and has not been located. Police said they do not have a description of him available at this time.
Phillippi was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of heroin.
