PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a carjacking and shooting occurred at Cathedral Park Sunday evening.
At around 8:09 p.m., officers were called out to a report of shots heard in Cathedral Park, located at 6705 North Pittsburg Avenue.
Police said as officers were responding, another call came in at the same location from a woman who said she was carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
The woman was not injured.
An officer in an unmarked police car later saw the woman's stolen vehicle near North Sumner Street and North Maryland Avenue. Police said officers responded and challenged the suspects.
Three suspects were detained.
Robbery detectives have charged Faysal M. Osman, 19, and Rico O. Cabrera, 19, both of Portland, with first-degree robbery. Both were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Police said evidence of gunfire was located in Cathedral Park. No shooting victims were found.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives believe there are other suspects related to the shooting and carjacking. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Reynolds at 503-823-0407 or Kenneth.Reynolds@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.