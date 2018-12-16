PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was caught by police inside a tent in southeast Portland after she stabbed two people early Sunday morning, according to investigators.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 3rd Avenue and Morrison Street at 1:38 a.m. and found a man and woman who had sustained injuries from a knife.
The victims were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. They were expected to survive their injuries, according to police.
Officers learned the suspect was likely in a tent near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Belmont Street.
The officers searched that area and located a woman who matched the suspect’s description inside a tent. Kaitlin Moran, 33, was arrested and booked into jail on the charge of second-degree assault.
Investigators said Moran and the two victims were involved in a disturbance near the suspect’s tent. During that disturbance, police said Moran is believed to have injured both victims with a knife.
Officers do not believe there was any additional danger to the public in connection with this case.
