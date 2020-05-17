Police: Woman cited, released after trying to elude Keizer officers in stolen car

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman was cited and released after Keizer police say she tried to elude officers in a stolen car.
According to the Keizer Police Department, about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the victim of a stolen car called 911 to report they had located the vehicle, a 2007 Prius, and was following it in Salem.
Law enforcement was notified, but the caller eventually lost sight of the vehicle.
Minutes later, a Keizer police officer located the Prius near the intersection of Mainline Drive Northeast and Salem Parkway Northeast and attempted to stop it.
Police say the driver of the Prius tried to elude the officer and eventually got onto northbound Interstate 5, driving at about 80 mph.
Other officers assisted and were able to block the vehicle’s movement, ending the pursuit near the Brooks exit on I-5.
There was minor damage to both the Prius and one police vehicle. No officers were injured.
Keizer police say the driver of the Prius, 20-year-old Haraja Apa, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Salem Health after complaining of minor injuries.
Apa was cited and released for charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.