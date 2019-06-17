PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was rushed to a hospital late Sunday night after a stabbing in northeast Portland.
At around 11:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Broadway.
Police said a woman was stabbed in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police.
Officers searched the area, but have not located a suspect.
Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man.
Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
