PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in southeast Portland early Friday morning.
At around 3:33 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 174th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers also found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a child was in the residence at the time of the shooting. The child was not harmed and is with officers.
Officers searched the area for the suspect(s), but no arrests have been made. A suspect description is not available at this time.
The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detail is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
