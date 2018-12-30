HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Hillsboro Sunday evening.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and 44th Avenue, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.
Police said a 22-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Traffic was impacted on TV Highway between Southeast Brookwood Avenue and Southeast 44th Avenue until about 9 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
