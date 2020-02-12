KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A woman died Tuesday evening after she was struck by a driver in Keizer, according to police.
At around 10 p.m., officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of River Road North.
Police said a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is not being released at this time.
An investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Ford Edge SUV had been driving south on River Road when they struck the woman.
According to police, the woman was not within a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said impairment is not suspected.
River Road was closed until about 2:30 a.m. while emergency crews were on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
