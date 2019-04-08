PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was found dead Monday morning after police say they were struck by multiple vehicles in northeast Portland.
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to a welfare check of an injured person on the ramp from eastbound I-84 to northbound I-205.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a woman, who has not been identified, dead from traumatic injuries.
According to police, the woman was seen lying on the roadway before she was struck, but it's unclear how she got there.
Anyone who saw the woman on or near the freeway ramp around 3 a.m. is asked to reach out to traffic investigators.
Investigators believe a semi-truck and trailer was among the vehicles that struck the woman, but the driver did not stop and may not have been aware that he or she was involved.
Police are asking the semi-truck driver to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Reference case number 19-112727.
The Major Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.
The ramp was closed for several hours during the investigation. Officers were diverting eastbound I-84 traffic to stay on I-84 and use another exit. I-84 and I-205 are still open in both directions, as well as the ramp to westbound I-84 to I-205.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
