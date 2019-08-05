SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Salem Monday morning.
The Salem Police Department reported that the crash occurred just prior to 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Owens Street Southeast and Liberty Street Southeast.
Officers found a woman, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.
The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
Liberty Street SE between Miller Street and Owens Street was closed during the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
