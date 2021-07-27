SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A woman died after a crash in downtown Salem on Friday, according to Salem Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 600 block of Church Street Northeast. When they arrived, they found a woman significantly injured on the road. Salem Fire attempted CPR, but she ultimately died at the scene. The woman’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.
Officers learned the woman was seen on the hood of a van driving south on Church Street when she fell off and landed on the street. The van continued without stopping. The van was later found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood. Police deployed a K-9 unit, but the search for the suspect was unsuccessful.
Based on their investigation, detectives believe the driver was Robert Dornbusch, 53, of Salem. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.
