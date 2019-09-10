PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a shooting that hurt a woman near southeast Portland apartment complex Tuesday afternoon was accidental.
The woman after the shooting near Southeast 13th Avenue and Yamhill Street was rushed to an area hospital with injuries believed to life-threatening.
Police Wednesday morning said the woman was out of surgery and is expected to survive. They say the woman was shot while the gun’s owner was cleaning the weapon.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Tuesday night who said the incident is concerning.
Police say this is a reminder for people handle their guns safely. They say owners should remember these cardinal safety rules:
- Always act as if your gun is loaded
- Never point your gun at anything you don’t want to shoot
- Never put your finger near the trigger unless you’re ready to fire
- Know what is behind and in front of your target before you shoot
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Please stoo making accusations. This was a complete accudent! My son would never intentionally hurt anyone. Evetyone is bloeing it out of proportiom.. She is hos best friend!
