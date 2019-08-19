PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested on several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants after a deadly crash that occurred in northeast Portland Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Stanton Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Initial reports were that someone was performing CPR on the motorcyclist and that the driver of the SUV had left the scene. Police said the driver of the SUV, identified as 36-year-old Dorothy E. Rafeh, returned to the scene in a separate vehicle once officers arrived.
Police said medics treated the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist was identified as 56-year-old Karl A. Moeller.
The Major Crash Team responded and began an investigation.
Police said the investigation revealed that Rafeh was driving southbound on NE 122nd and turned eastbound on NE Stanton into the path of the motorcycle. Moeller's motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV.
According to police, officers had probable cause that Rafeh was driving impaired and arrested her.
Rafeh was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, and misdemeanor driving while suspended/revoked.
According to the jail, Rafeh posted bail Saturday night. She will be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Posted bail? google says she has a history of DUII and now she killed someone, keep her in jail she is a menace on the roads obviously
