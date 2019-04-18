PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was taken into custody early Thursday morning after police say she crashed a stolen motorcycle, fled the scene and then hid in a backyard in southeast Portland.
At around 12:37 a.m., an officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic violations in the area of Southeast 122nd and Southeast Powell.
The motorcycle operator, a woman, did not stop and fled eastbound on Powell at high speeds. The officer did not pursue due to risk to the woman and public.
Police said the woman crashed in the curves around Southeast 143rd and fled on foot.
K-9 Khan and his handler, Officer Fender, responded to the scene and began tracking the suspect.
Police said during the search, a neighbor called to report that the suspect was hiding in his backyard on the 14300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident. She was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the motorcycle was reported stole in February. It will be returned to the owner.
Police said the woman was issued citations to appear at a later date. She is facing felony elude and stolen vehicle charges.
